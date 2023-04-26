If women decided to kill for cheating, there’ll be no single man left – Nana Yaa Brefo fumes

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Nana Yaa Brefo, has expressed disgust over recent reports of a police inspector who allegedly killed his lover over claims of cheating and debt.

Ahmed Tumasi, who is reportedly married with kids, allegedly shot and killed his lover in front of her residence in Adum, Kumasi, after he suspected she was cheating, reports say.



The issue, which has since been of national interest has since sparked massive reactions on social media.



Some netizens have sided with the suspect and others have condemned his actions and are calling for justice.



However, Nana Yaa Brefo, during her show on Angel FM, decided to tackle the issue from various angles.



In her first submission, she furiously condemned the police inspector’s act of killing the young woman, adding that there should be no justification whatsoever for it.



Nana Yaa Brefo, who thinks the suspect has no moral right to take someone’s life, expressed that men would have been in trouble if women equally killed their cheating partners.

The popular broadcaster emphasized that women equally spend money on ‘cheats’ but do not resort to ending their lives.



“Men would’ve been finished in Ghana if women decided to kill for cheating. Whether politicians, pastors, judges, like by now they are all finished! Such rubbish! Women are equally spending lots of money on their men who cheat, have they been killed?” she queried.



She also slammed the deceased’s mother for what she described as condoning and encouraging her daughter to milk the suspect dry.



“Some women are fond of encouraging wrongdoings. You know very well what your daughter is doing isn’t right but you were silent. You were even pushing her into it. I wonder what went on in the house during Christmas. I’m trying to imagine the gifts they received from the man. In Ghana here, I don’t know why we condone stupid relationships such as these. Look at the emotional stress he is putting his wife through,” she added.







Ahmed Tumasi appears before court

Inspector Tumasi, during his first court appearance on Tuesday, April 25, disclosed his reason for ending his lover’s life.



According to him, the lady owed him an amount of GH¢5,000 which she had reportedly refused to settle.



Mr Tumasi, who has been currently charged with murder after shooting his girlfriend multiple times on Thursday, April 20, said he had no intentions of doing such.



He is also said to have used a service pistol to undertake the dastardly act, another punishable offence.



EB/BB