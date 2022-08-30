If you can dare to dream, you can surely have it - Becca

Becca graduates with flying colours

Ghanaian musician Becca has advised the youth to continuously work hard to achieve their dreams in a message she shared on her graduation day.

Speaking at the 2022 University of Professional Studies, Accra’s (UPSA) graduation ceremony, she stated that anything is possible for anyone who believes and puts their mind to making it work.



Furthermore, the singer noted that pursuing her education seemed like an impossible task with her occupation and navigating through motherhood.



“Being a mother now, a wife, a career professional and a singer, furthering my education seemed quite impossible, but thanks to my ever-supporting husband, Dr Saani Daniel, who was always there to remind me that it was very possible. There is nothing you cannot do under the sun if you dare to try.



“I stand here before you as a testimony and confirmation that if you can dare to dream, you can surely have it. I hope someone out there can be inspired by me or by this and challenge me to be even higher and better,” she said.

The award-winning songstress studied communications with a recorded GPA of 3.92.



According to the school, Becca’s academic achievement makes her the best student in the 2022 graduating class and valedictorian.



ADA/BOG