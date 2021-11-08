If you can save GH¢2000 a month, don't travel to settle abroad - Man advises

He reiterated that Ghanaians abroad do not support their fellow countrymen

Source: SVTV Africa, Contributor

Birmingham-based Ghanaian, Yaw Okyere has stated that it will be irrelevant to travel abroad if one can save GH¢2000 monthly.

Speaking on SVTV Africa’s Daily Hustle in the UK, Yaw indicated that most of them will want to go back to Ghana but they cannot because they have become accustomed to life there.



“If you live in Ghana and can save GH¢2k at the end of the month, then don’t bother coming here. After taking rent and everything. Some of us would love to stay in Ghana but we’ve come already so it’s hard. It’s very difficult especially taxes and you can’t stay with an uncle here. Don’t pay GH¢70K to come here,” he told host, DJ Nyaami.



He reiterated that Ghanaians abroad do not support their fellow countrymen but rather bring them down. Yaw revealed that he told a Nigerian friend about a failed business idea by another Nigerian and his response marveled at him.

“If you see a Ghanaian laughing at them it means his fellow Ghanaian is suffering. I told a Nigerian that his Nigerian brother’s business had failed and he said he tried and if it had worked he would have got 15 million. If it were a Ghanaian he would say it serves him right,” he said.



