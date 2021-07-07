'If you can’t afford, buy standard tickets' – KiDi hits back at Twitter followers

Ghanaian singer, KiDi

•KiDi has been criticized for charging outrageous prices for his upcoming concert

• According to him the tickets are meant for his fans who can afford it



• He has urged Ghanaians to desist from spreading negative stories about his concert



Popular Ghanaian singer, KiDi has lashed out at Twitter users for lamenting over the cost of tickets to his ‘Live with KiDi’ concert scheduled for July 29, 2021.



The Lynx Entertainment signee who seems fed up with insults and trolls from social media users has angrily hit back at them saying, he is not imposing the purchasing of tickets on anyone.



KiDi has been subjected to attacks on social media for charging what has been described as exorbitant fees as ticket rates for the concert.

He was labeled inconsiderate for demanding such huge sums for just a concert.



But reacting to these comments, the ‘enjoyment’ hitmaker tweeted back saying;



“The negativity some of you ooze dey bore. If you won’t come, keep scrolling. It’s very simple. If you can’t afford tables there are standard ticket prices. You people for stop the negativity smh”.



The cost of tickets at KiDi’s event ranges from GH₵ 15,000 ($2,533) with the least price costing GH₵ 3,000 per table. The event is slated for July 29, 2021, at Coco Vanilla.



Read his post below