'If you disrespect my husband, I’ll come for you' – Anita Joseph warns colleagues, fans

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph and husband

Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has warned that she won't tolerate any form of disrespect directed at her husband.

Joseph made this known in a post on her Instagram page on Monday, January 30.



The screen diva is married to celebrity hypeman MC Fish.



She shared a photo of herself and her husband and promised to not spare anyone who disrespects her husband.

According to the self-styled Queen Mother, she will come for anyone who attempts to treat her man disrespectfully in any way.



“If you Disrespect my husband I will come for you Shallom !! Nkwucha aburo kwa Ujo shalllom,” she wrote.



