'If you disrespect my husband, I’ll come for you' – Anita Joseph warns colleagues, fans

Wed, 1 Feb 2023 Source: www.mynigeria.com
Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has warned that she won't tolerate any form of disrespect directed at her husband.
Joseph made this known in a post on her Instagram page on Monday, January 30.
The screen diva is married to celebrity hypeman MC Fish.
She shared a photo of herself and her husband and promised to not spare anyone who disrespects her husband.
According to the self-styled Queen Mother, she will come for anyone who attempts to treat her man disrespectfully in any way.
“If you Disrespect my husband I will come for you Shallom !! Nkwucha aburo kwa Ujo shalllom,” she wrote.
