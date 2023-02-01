1
'If you disrespect my husband, I’ll come for you' – Anita Joseph warns colleagues, fans

Anita Joseph Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph and husband

Wed, 1 Feb 2023

Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has warned that she won't tolerate any form of disrespect directed at her husband.

Joseph made this known in a post on her Instagram page on Monday, January 30.

The screen diva is married to celebrity hypeman MC Fish.

She shared a photo of herself and her husband and promised to not spare anyone who disrespects her husband.

According to the self-styled Queen Mother, she will come for anyone who attempts to treat her man disrespectfully in any way.

“If you Disrespect my husband I will come for you Shallom !! Nkwucha aburo kwa Ujo shalllom,” she wrote.

