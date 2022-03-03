3
Menu
Entertainment

If you don’t make GHC1000 a day, leave the country - Japan-based Ghanaian advises compatriots

Japan.png Japan-based Ghanaian, Fiifi Boateng

Thu, 3 Mar 2022 Source: SVTV Africa

A Ghanaian based in Japan has advised Ghanaians to travel out of the country if they do not make GH¢1000 to GH¢2000 in a day.

In a chat on SVTV Africa, Fiifi Boateng told the host of ‘Daily Hustle Across the world’ DJ Nyaami that he makes more money in Japan than some colleagues in the United States. According to him, Japan is the best place, and he may never come back to Ghana to settle.

In his last words to the youth who desire to travel for work, Fiifi said, “If you are a youth in Ghana and you don’t make a GHs1000 to GHc2000 a day, don’t waste your time in Ghana. Travel if you get the chance.

"Depending on the job here, you can make 1000 to 1500, but some also make 500 cedis. If anyone tells you that working abroad is difficult, it’s a lie.”

Fiifi also mentioned that he has no plans of settling in Ghana. However, he comes to visit often.

“I will even come to Ghana this year, but if I plan to stay, what job will I do? Unless it's my business. I can’t work for someone and make GHc4000 a month. It’s not enough,” he added.

Kindly watch the full interview below

Source: SVTV Africa
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
One NPP MP struck down by stroke - Asiedu Nketia alleges
Atuguba ‘misfired but calling for his arrest is stupid’ – Sekou Nkrumah
Music producer Eyoh Soundboy is dead
Rural market project funded with oil money does not exist - PIAC
Rural market project funded with oil money does not exist - PIAC
Duncan-Williams cautions politicians, security agencies about complacency
Veteran actor, Kohwe, finally buried
Supreme Court throws out suit filed by Oliver Barker's lawyers
Minority has gathered evidence on Adwoa Safo’s impersonation - Ablakwa
Oliver Barker’s cell condition not fit even for an enemy – Prof Atuguba