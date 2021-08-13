If you don't regard the early settlers of the village, it does not develop

Source: SVTV Africa

Chief of Ndasimam, Nana Appah has disclosed that the chiefs speak to the ancestors occasionally for directions on how to improve and develop their community.

Speaking with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Nana Appah shared the history of the village and why the early settlers migrated there. He added that after royal blood dies, they still live among them.



“During festivals, we pour libation and do other rituals to appease the ancestors and also ask for guidance and directions for our village.



When the early settlers migrated from the war zones, they came looking for a place to stay and eventually found a fruit called ‘Ndasima’ (popularly known as Alasa) and settled here. So the town was called Ndasimam,” he shared.



Nana Appah added when the early settlers first arrived in the village, "they kept all evil spirits; witchcraft at a place. That is where we pour the libation or speak to them.”

Nsanfu is located in the Mfantsiman District of Ghana. It is among several other neighboring towns like Akraman, Anomabu Ndansimam, Jojobaadze etc.



Kindly watch the full interview below:



