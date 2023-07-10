If you don't serve, no one will serve you – Empress Gifty advises new artistes against pride

Empress Gifty

Prominent artiste Mrs Empress Gifty Oppong Adorye, simply called Empress Gifty, has advised so-called up-and-coming artistes to be of good service, humble and original.

She spoke to Taller Dee on the No.1 Showbiz programme, Friday, July 7, 2023, on No.1 FM, 105.3.



"They should put out pride, the pride is too much," she admonished.



Also "be yourself," she added. "When you are yourself, no one can overtake you."



She argued, for instance, "It'd be hard to imitate me, Empress. I'll still be the original."



"Be the original of yourself, stop faking... be you," she stressed, advising against wanting to sound exactly like one's favourite artiste.

"Just know what God has given you and perfect it," she urged.



The Eye Woara (It's You) hitmaker posited that one can stay original yet adaptive which, she said, is her personal attitude.



"Every five years, there is a change in the system," she posited, adding that when this happens, "you [must] be yourself, you [must only] adopt one or two things in the system, add it to what you have and then you move on."



"Look for somebody and serve the person," the Gospel star emphasised, bemoaning: "It's so hard in this generation to see someone serving another."



She warned that: "If you don't serve, no one will serve you. You'll be stranded and roam a lot."

She said the "era has changed" and "by God's grace, the keys" to success "are with some of us".



She cautioned that insulting and disrespecting figures who have the said keys would only make it "so hard for that door to open for you".



"It's not wickedness, it's [simply] nature," she noted. "That's how the process is."



The new artistes "should calm down and learn else you won't get to where I am," she asserted in conclusion.



Awieye Pa (Good Ending) is Empress Gifty's latest song.