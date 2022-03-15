If you have issues with my donations, tell your father to die - Afia Schwarzenegger to critics

Afia Schwarzenegger calls for donations from those who failed to attend her father's funeral

Afia Schwarzenegger has a message to people who failed to attend her father's funeral

Nana Tornado challenges Afia’s father's funeral expense



Afia Schwarzenegger claims she spent ¢200,000 on father’s funeral



After spending ¢200,000 on her father's funeral, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has asked all who couldn't make it to her father’s funeral to send their donations.



In an Instagram post she shared on March 15, 2022, she said that if anyone had an issue with her requesting donations, they should ask their fathers to die.



“Okay ooo...I'm back to collect my balance from the people who could not make it to the funeral.

If you have any problem with it, tell your father to die...Mtchewwwww,” she said.



In an earlier video shared by the media personality, she listed and appreciated some people whose donations made her late father’s funeral possible.



Some of the big names she mentioned included the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Fadda Dickson, Dr Kwaku Oteng, Chairman Wontumi, among others.



Meanwhile, the controversial actress and comedienne’s claim to have spent over ¢200,000 on her father's funeral has been challenged by her nemesis, Nana Tornado.



He called her a liar after Afia said she spent ¢200,000 on her late father’s funeral which took place at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Technology in Kumasi.

Although the two have not been on good terms in recent times, their beef this time around has been centred on who held the best funeral among Mzbel and Afia.



Afia Schwarzenegger who first rekindled the beef earlier described Mzbel’s funeral as unsuccessful, labelling it as a child’s play, (Our Day).



Tornado in an earlier sharp rebuttal also described Afia Schwarzenegger’s funeral as a complete sham and fake.



