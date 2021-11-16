If you hear I'm dead, my husband is responsible – Nayas

I know my husband is plotting to kill me, Nayas alleges

My husband has consulted his numerous deities to eliminate me



My husband is fetish, Nayas discloses



Popular Ghanaian actress, Nayas, has established that her husband should be held responsible for any harm that will befall her from now onwards.



The actress who accused her husband of being ‘a fetish lover’ said if Ghanaians ever get to hear that she is dead, her husband should be blamed for it.



She made these comments while admitting to claims that her marriage is on the verge of collapse.



The Kumawood actress while spilling several damning allegations about her German-based husband stated that she fears for her life.

Nayas who also accused her husband of subjecting her to public embarrassment by feeding bloggers with lies has vowed to give him a taste of his own medicine.



“If I want to expose my husband, he won’t be able to contain it. His family and close allies have been convincing me not to talk but there’s a lot about this man Ghanaians don’t know. My husband sent me out of the house four times amid severe beatings. My husband moves from one fetish priest unto another. He resorts to fetish stuff to either destroy people or kill them. This is something I didn’t want to talk about but I’ll spill it anyway. He is a number one killer. I know very well that he has given me out to his deities but God won’t permit anything bad to happen to me,” he stated in an interview with Ahwenepa TV monitored by GhanaWeb.



“If I should fall ill or if ever you get to hear that I’m dead, just know that my husband killed me. Everyone listening to this audio should write it down somewhere. Ask my husband if ever you get to hear that I’m dead. She destroyed her the same way,” she added.



Meanwhile, the Kumawood actress has separated from her husband for about a month now.



Watch the video below:



