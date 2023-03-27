If you like you can die! – Charterhouse PRO pokes Arnold on live TV

Head of Public Events and Communications at Charterhouse, the organizers of the VGMAs, Robert Klah, slammed Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo during a discussion on the United Showbiz.

The controversy surrounding some nominations in this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) was tabled for discussion and Robert Klah, who represented the scheme was displeased with Arnold’s tone and line of questioning.



Arnold, a pundit on the show, questioned what criteria were used in selecting some artistes (DJ Azonto and Chief One) for the Best New Artiste category.



“Show us how DJ Azonto and Chief One managed to earn their spot in that category. Tell us the songs that were used to push them to that spot,” Arnold asked.



Robert, who felt disrespected by the tone in which Arnold posed the question, hit back in an angry tone.



“Is it a demand? If this is how you want to be talking, I won’t listen to you. If you like you can die! Speak well so that we can have a conversation. Relax! And bring up your concerns. Relax! I don’t know where you’re carrying this to, because, at the end of the day, I can choose not to listen to you and my employers will even be happy with me and they will even give me an increment in pay. I am not even here to please you, Arnold.

The host, MzGee, asked Robert to stay calm and not perceive Arnold’s question as a personal attack. The Charterhouse PRO responded:



“Anybody can speak and I will listen. The whole Ghana can speak and I will listen but I can choose not to mind you because at the end of the day, I am not getting any value from you. You have to learn how to speak. Stop shouting and relax! I drove my own car; I brought my own fuel to this place so don’t just speak because you think that I am available.”



A persistent Arnold went on his knees and asked the same question but in a soft tone mixed with humour.



“Robert, in all humility, ‘I’d like to know what songs earned Chief One and DZ Azonto a spot in the Best New Artiste category?"



Robert, this time around, answered the question.

“In the year under review, our research captured tremendous works from these folks. Unfortunately, they couldn’t make the cut in terms of the songs but they were very prominent. So in the wisdom of the board and the guideline, they were given the opportunity to feature in the Best New Artist of the Year category.”



EB/BB