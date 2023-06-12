‘If you offend me and I predict your death, you will die’ – Mr. Logic on spiritual inclinations

Controversial media personality, Mr. Logic, has disclosed reasons why people who offend him should tread cautiously.

According to him, he has the ability to speak things into existence, adding that he could even predict death and it will materialize.



While discussing spiritualism on United Showbiz, Mr. Logic expressed that he has some spiritual inclinations.



“All through my life, if you offend me and I profess that you’ll die. You’ll definitely die. Oh yes. We all have different spiritual inclinations so you have to be careful how you look at spirits,” he averred.



He added that people die under weird circumstances and in some cases, it is because they have been killed through proclamations by people they have offended.



“Something happens to someone and you don’t know the source. You’ll find yourself saying ‘Oh he was just here yesterday’ but maybe the person offended someone and has been placed under some spell. Then the person will die all of a sudden and you’ll be confused why the person died abruptly but what you don’t know is that he offended someone,” he maintained.

On the same platform, Mr. Logic touted the likes of Ajagurajah and some other prophets as decorated spiritualists.



He said these so-called spiritualists usually decorate themselves with bizarre costumes that instill fear in people simply for validation and not because they possess some powers.



“Sometimes people project themselves in a manner that portrays that they are extremely powerful but they aren’t. We know decorated spiritualists who have powers. They are just scaring people. They mix up colours; Yellow, black, red, cow head and things, but are powerless,” he stated.



Watch the video below:





