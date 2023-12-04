If you’re sensible, you’d call your daughter to order - Kumchacha berates mother of Kuami Eugene’s house help

The founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has shared his opinion on the ongoing controversy between Kuami Eugene and his former house help, Mary.

Kumchacha has opined that Mary’s conduct of granting interviews to chide her former boss isn’t a step in the right direction.



He noted that Mary’s mother should have restrained her daughter from engaging the media and attacking the integrity of Kuami Eugene, who has once been of help to them.



Kumchacha made this submission during a discussion on Onua TV and monitored by GhanaWeb.



“Now we say kindness is finished in this world. If you look at Kuami Eugene and his house help’s story, the girl was not living in a good condition and you came and stayed with someone who was blessed by God’s house without paying utility bills or accommodation yet when you left, you're tarnishing his image.



"I always say that a crab does not give birth to a bird. If her mother is sane, she should have stopped her daughter. But in this case, she is the one telling her daughter to grant interviews while she is also doing the same. People are wicked these days so we should be cautious when extending a helping hand to others,” he stated.



Background

Not too long after Mary stormed the media with some allegations about her former boss, her mother joined in the fray.



It would be recalled that Mary, in an interview with Der Mad King TV, claimed that she had starved and even collapsed multiple times while working in Kuami Eugene’s house.



Mary’s mother also claimed that her daughter, after being sacked from the musician’s home, returned with an unidentified sickness that left her in a coma for a while.



“When my daughter left my place, she was healthy, but when she came back from his house, she had a serious sickness that no one knew about. She even fell into a coma. We had to take her to a clinic but the doctors there couldn’t do anything about it. So we had to refer her to Tetteh Qwashie,” she said.



