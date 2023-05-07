0
'If you tell me I’m a fool, then we are both fools' – Brother Sammy hits back at Arnold

Brother Sammy And Arnold Brother Sammy (left), Arnold Baidoo (right)

Sun, 7 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel artiste, Brother Sammy, has responded to entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, for insulting him on national television.

Brother Sammy’s reply to Arnold was after the entertainment pundit described the musician’s mannerisms as ‘a foolish act’ following a viral from the artiste's album launch he [Arnold] considered as inappropriate.

On April 29, 2023, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, a frequent guest on United Showbiz on UTV, criticised the aforementioned video that showed a woman bouncing her buttocks during Brother Sammy's record launch.

The video was unacceptable in the eyes of the entertainment reviewer, who labelled Brother Sammy's behaviour as "foolish."

A week following Arnold's statement, the gospel musician who was also a guest on the show had some issues with it, expressing his disappointment.

“You cannot tell me that I’m stupid. So the body I used in the video, can’t she draw souls to Christ?... Then it means you are also not correct since you also talking about the issue.

“As the wise person here, you should have called to tell me that what I did was not right rather than you telling me that, I am behaving foolishly with the gospel. You the wise person should have advised me but now that you insulted me on live television, then it means we both fools," Brother Sammy fumed.

Check out the video below:

ED/FNOQ
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
