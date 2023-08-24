If you tell me you’ll mute me, I’ll cut myself – Shatta Wale 'threatens' Serwaa Amihere on Twitter Space
Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale angrily reacted to a threat by journalist, Serwaa Amihere during a Twitter Space discussion on Ghana’s entertainment industry.
During the discussion titled: “The Big Conversation with Shatta Wale on Ghana’s Music Industry,” a participant questioned Shatta Wale about his chastising of music producers for not investing in their work.
“I want to know, Shatta Wale, with his craft, how does he shoot quality videos for himself? All he does is to talk about people…” the participant with the username BlaQBwoy questioned.
Shatta Wale who felt incensed by the query threw a tantrum saying “my friend, shut up there! Who are you to be talking about people? Who are you for me to talk about you? Don’t be stupid. Serwaa let me tell you, have I spoken about this boy before? Has he spoken to me before? He can fuck*ng not say that about people…”
Serwaa Amihere, who was hosting the space, sought to call Shatta Wale to order and threatened to mute him if he continued to rant.
“Shatta Wale I can mute you!” the host interjected.
But Shatta Wale who would have none of that retorted saying: “Serwaa if you tell me, you will mute me again, I will cut myself.”
Listen to the banter below:
The question that made Shatta Wale angry ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/FJRrzO44eg— ????KA???????????? (@eagleyez7) August 23, 2023
????????????????????: “Serwaa, if you tell me that you’ll mute me, I’ll cut(the line) myself” - Shatta Wale pic.twitter.com/70Yk6qdFlc— Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce???????????????????? (@OleleSalvador) August 23, 2023
GA/SARA
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:
You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, as we explore the need for organ donations, below:
Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb
To advertise with GhanaWeb
- Don't talk about me if you do not have money - Shatta Wale slams pundits again
- You should rather be suspended - Shatta Wale slams Abeiku Santana
- ‘God found a way’ to end my relationship with Shatta Wale' - Michy
- Michy grants Shatta Wale’s wish, shaves off their son’s dread locs
- ‘I don't regret my statements’ - Ola Michael tells Shatta Wale
- Read all related articles