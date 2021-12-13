If you think laws don’t work in Ghana, wait until you commit a crime – Kwaw Kese warns

Kwaw Kese

Ghanaian rapper, Kwaw Kese has stated that those who say laws don’t work in Ghana should wait until they commit an offense.

“Most people criticize government agencies and they always claim that those institutions aren’t working,” he remarked.



He added “So when you offend and those agencies get hold of you that’s where you’d realize that the laws actually work”.



Kwaw Kese born Emmanuel Kofi Botwe told Amansan Krakye that it’s only when you are arrested for an offense that you realize that the law actually works.



He stated “People might think that the law doesn’t work because they always hear people taking bribes among other things.

“But if the law gets hold of you that’s when you will know that the law really works in Ghana,” he continued on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.



On 23rd April, 2015, Kwaw Kese was sentenced to one day in jail after being found guilty of smoking cannabis and made to pay a fine of GH¢1,200.



He advised, “So this thing should serve as a deterrent for us to be disciplined and do things right, what you know it’s bad don’t do it”.