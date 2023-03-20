1
If you utter anything that isn’t true about me, you will face powerful wrath! - Victoria Lebene to critics

Victoria Lebene 67.png Popular Ghanaian actress and socialite Victoria Lebene

Mon, 20 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian actress and socialite Victoria Lebene has sent a strong message to her critics, warning them against spreading false information about her.

In her statement, which she shared on Instagram, Lebene made it clear that while everyone is entitled to their own opinion, spreading lies about her would not be tolerated.

“Don’t spew lies about a powerful warrior; everyone is entitled to their rage, anger, or opinion, but if you utter what isn’t the truth about me, you will face a powerful wrath! Mark my words!” she shared on March 20, 2023.

On March 13, 2023, Ghanaian filmmaker and actor Kobi Rana made headlines for descending on popular Ghanaian blogger, Eugene Nkansah, popularly known as Nkonkonsa, the husband of Victoria.

In a post on his Instagram, Kobi Rana expressed his displeasure with the blogger for allegedly posting negative content about him just to get likes and comments.

Kobi Rana stated that he had no problem with bloggers not supporting or posting his work. He had been able to rule the movie industry in Ghana without their support.

The filmmaker also went further to warn Eugene Nkansah that if he dared to post about him again, he would give him enough reason to go for him to get a DNA test on his children.

“Eugene Nkansah, after all, that happened last year. you have the idiocy to post me again for stupid attention.

“The next time you post me again, I will give you enough reason to go for a DNA test. Your stinking marriage is what needs blogging,” he added.

A post shared by VICTORIA LEBENE (@victorialebenee)



ADA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
