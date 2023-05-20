If you want to protect your product, no further discussions about me – Taylor’s last warning to Kwaku Oteng

Popular social commentator, Kevin Taylor, has pulled out of his fight with Nana Yaa Brefo and her boss, Dr. Kwaku Oteng but with a condition.

He has required with strict emphasis that henceforth, he (Kevin Taylor) should not be discussed on any of Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s media channels.



In what seemed as a word of caution directed at the Angel Group of Companies founder, Kevin Taylor said he will discontinue the back-and-forth if these demands are heeded.



Kevin Taylor added that he will no longer pull through with his earlier intentions of exposing the Adonko brand; the supposed secret behind the product.



“If you want to protect your product, none of your staff should mention my name on any of your stations. If anyone mentions my name on your radio/TV station I will black you out. I am talking to the CEO and not any ant. You can report about anyone but keep my name out of your mouth.



"If any of you talk about me on any day, I swear to God, you won’t get any chance again. I dare anyone to say something about me henceforth, and you will see what will happen. If you say you are a man, just discuss me on those channels and you will see,” he stated in a viral video.



Touching on why he suddenly switched his fight from Nana Yaa Brefo to Dr. Kweku Oteng, Taylor said,

“People keep asking why I switched my fight with Nana Yaa Brefo to her boss, Kwaku Oteng. If you work for someone who feeds you every month, be careful about the things you say because it will affect them too. Now the issue has taken a different turn, it is now between CEOs.”



How Dr. Kwaku Oteng was dragged into Kevin Taylor and Nana Yaa Brefo’s feud



Earlier in Kevin Taylor’s fight with Nana Yaa Brefo, he stormed social media with threats to destroy Dr. Kwaku Oteng, who is the former’s boss.



Taylor said he intends to teach the popular business mogul a lesson for employing what he described as a fool to lead his investment.



“I will show Kweku Oteng what social media can do. I want you people to come on social media and challenge me that I can’t bring Adonko down and let’s see. I am giving Kwaku Oteng two weeks and I will hit his eyeballs. Just two weeks. Adonko is what I want. I don’t want Angel and his other companies. Adonko is Kweku Oteng’s heart and that is what I want. I want to tear his heart off. I will show Ghanaians what is in Adonko and why Adonko should not move on,” he said in a video that has since gone viral.





Background



Kevin Taylor and Nana Yaa Brefo’s fight started when the former slammed the latter for undermining Nana Ama McBrown’s viewership during the launch of the ‘Onua Showtime’.



The two have since been engaged in a fierce fight, characterized by insults and threats online.



