If your aim is not to stay, then you are not getting in at all – Qita Moore

Ghanaian actress and plus sized model, Qita Moore, has proclaimed that if a man is not willing to be with her, then she’s also not going to have any intimacy with the man.

According to her, she personally wouldn’t allow any man to have sex with her if the man is not ready to be in a commitment with her.



She said this during her interview on Moans and Cuddles with Paula Amma Broni on GhanaWeb TV.



In the interview she said, “if you are not aiming to stay, you are not getting in at all”.



She was also asked by the host if she will be allowed to be used as an experiment.



Qita replied by saying that she wouldn’t entertain curious members of the opposite gender who fantasize about intimacy with plus sized women.



The actress explained that although some ladies her size choose to go with the flow to prove to men how going under the sheets with thick women feels like, she would never do that.

“I get that a lot. Like as you are saying he wants to try but I don’t give them that opportunity. Unless maybe on a friendship level. You know, certain things comes with understanding each other or communication. If, you the lady, are okay with it, you want to show him what plus sized ladies have, it’s cool but personally me I will not let a man use me for his own experiment,” she vowed.



“You get yourself a plus sized or stick to your bones”, she concluded.



Check out the video below:







ED/FN0Q