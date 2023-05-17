0
If your partner insists on no sex before marriage, something is fishy – Actor

Actor cum media personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu, has warned ladies to beware of men who insist on no sex before marriage.

He gave the warning on the recent episode of The Honest Bunch audiovisual podcast co-hosted by him.

The controversial OAP said some ladies have opened up to him about their husbands’ abysmal sexual performances which they were unaware of until marriage.

He said, often, when a man insists on no sex before marriage, there could be something fishy.

He said, “If oga is telling you no sex before marriage, find out if he likes it from the other side. One woman don talk for my radio show say, ‘Oga Nedu, I dey cheat on my husband. Not once, not twice. Oga Nedu if na you, you go comot.’

“I said why? She said him prick no dey gree rise. I supported her. Men, I’m sorry. This guy just marry her and he was saying no sex before marriage. Na so the girl enter inside.”

