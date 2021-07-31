If your wife is no longer beautiful, it is your fault – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, Author and Human Right Activist

According to Nigerian author Reno Omokri, a less appealing wife equals a neglectful husband. He asked men to pay attention to maturing their wives with love, money and honey.

Reno Omokri is popular on Facebook for his wild stance on social issues and candid opinion in the public forum. His recent share has received a lot of reactions after adding the caveat, “I said WIFE. I did not say, GIRLFRIEND!”



He wrote, “Dear men if a garden is not looking beautiful, it is not the fault of the garden. It is the fault of the gardener. As a husband, your wife is your garden. If you complain that she is no longer looking beautiful, then you are at fault.”

He explained that as all these have been since creation, God blamed Adam for Eve’s indiscretions. And so, her husband is responsible for a wife’s shortcomings.