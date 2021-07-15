Ignore these crazy, religious hypocrites – Prophet Oduro reacts to Agradaa, Moesha’s repentance

“Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner. of evil against you falsely, for my sake,” says Matthew 5:11.

This perhaps was what Founder and Leader of Alabaster Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro sought to reiterate when he commented on recent happenings surrounding the conversion of former priestess; Nana Agradaa and actress, Moesha Boduong.



The two have emerged in recent times to renounce their sinful ways and accepted Christ, but their conversion has been met with a barrage of criticisms, with many tagging their actions as pretentious.



Reacting to this, however, Prophet Oduro, whilst addressing his congregation condemned the harsh reception of the news by some Ghanaians, particularly persons who deem themselves Christians.



According to him, it is hypocritical on the part of persons who are to set example by accepting and encouraging persons like these to be criticising them.



“This young actress who has converted to Christ (Moesha), instead for the Christians to love her, hold her, pray for her, encourage her, they are talking nonsense against her.

“When this priestess said she said she had converted, you were speaking foolishly against her. If someone says she is changed, shouldn’t you be thankful to God?” he quizzed.



Prophet Oduro further made a clarion call on both women to remain firm in their new found faith whilst encouraging them and assuring them about the love of God for them.



“I’m throwing an invitation to you, my darling; I know you have a church but I’m praying for you. We believe in you; we welcome you home sweetheart.







“Evangelist Patricia Oduro, I believe in you, Moesha, I believe in you. Your salvation will be solidified; heaven has opened its hand wide to receive you. Jesus loves you and covers you. Ignore these religious crazy hypocrites,” he added.

Nana Agradaa, following her conversion, publicly burnt to ashes, her shrine and place of operation whilst Moesha, reportedly sold all her belongings and gave out her wealthy possessions.



Nana Agradaa is now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Kwarteng and Moesha, Mauricia Babiinoti Boduong.



