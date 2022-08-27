Illegal connection: ECG disconnects Boomerang night club

Sat, 27 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has cut off power supply to the Boomerang nightclub in Accra.
The ECG has also served the management of the night club with a notice to appear before its project office in Accra.
This is after it was discovered that about 25 air-conditioners, refrigerators and other electrical appliances were being used by a hostel attached to the nightclub through tampered ECG metres.
The hostel, owned by the night club, is occupied by Nigerians.
The illegality was detected by the ECG revenue mobilisation task force as part of efforts to check metre conditions in the country.
The managers of the night club admitted to the illegality, blaming it on the complex nature of dealing with the power distributing company.
