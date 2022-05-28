0
Illiteracy is a disease, I wasn’t arrested in Dubai for smoking weed - Tonto Dikeh slams Bobrisky

Tonto Dikeh Sexy 3.png Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh

Sat, 28 May 2022 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Following the recent allegation by Bobrisky that his former best friend was arrested in Dubai for smoking weed, Tonto Dikeh has since debunked the claim.

Bobrisky in a post on social media said that Tonto was arrested by the security operatives in Dubai for smoking weed but used his influence to secure her bail.

Tonto Dikeh who was not pleased clapped back at her ex-best friend as she described him as an illiterate.

According to her post on her Instagram page, she said that smoking weed in Dubai warrants a 4-6 years jail sentence.

Narrating what happened to her whiles she was in Dubai, the actress said;

"You wouldn't disgrace your family with such horrible lies. Who went to jail in Dubai Bob? Plus my altercation with the authorities in Dubai was recorded and posted on every blog in the country.

"Lucky enough Dubai has public records accessible to the public on my case which has illegal filming and abusive words to security."

Source: www.mynigeria.com
