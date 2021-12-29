Imagine Nigeria media embracing our culture as we do to theirs – Jupitar backs Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Jupitar

Ghanaian musician, Jupitar has backed Shatta Wale over his fight against how Nigerian musicians are being pampered in Ghana.

Shatta Wale used unprintable words against Nigerian musicians during the Freedom Concert.



His utterances have birthed diverse opinions.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, Jupitar stated there has to be equal love and acknowledgement.



He said the Nigerian media should embrace the Ghanaian culture as Ghanaians do to theirs.

“Imagine Nigeria media embracing our culture like we do to theirs, booking us for shows like we do for them, only the demon won’t agree to this .. we need equal love and acknowledgment, not for Ghanaian musicians alone but to Africa as a whole,” Jupitar wrote on Twitter.



Check out the post below:



