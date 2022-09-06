Improper dressing can expose you to demonic attack – Man of God asserts

Founder of Praying Family Chapel International, Rev. Kingsley Boadi

The Founder of Praying Family Chapel International, Rev. Kingsley Boadi, has emphatically stated that anyone who dresses inappropriately, especially ladies is likely to suffer demonic attacks.

Not trying to condemn people and their way of dressing, he stated that he loves to dress and look good himself but tries to also do what is right in the sight of God.



Speaking to Paul Anomah Kordieh on e.tv Ghana’s ‘Christian Connect Show’, he said, “I want people to understand that we have a way Christians should dress because your dressing alone will tell where you come from. I’m not trying to attack anyone but I’m talking from the spiritual point of view.”



He mentioned that for women fond of exposing their cleavage, it is also a way of opening themselves up to demonic attacks.

“Most of the people we mingle with are not humans hence, exposing yourself makes it easy for them to get access to you because when you expose yourself, these spirits see you and assume you’re available. So, they take advantage and come into your life to rule you and they end up destroying you,” he highlighted.



The man of God believes that all this can be prevented if ladies dress decently.



“Some ladies open themselves up to these things because they can easily prevent all that from happening by dressing decently,” he added.