‘In Ghana, you can go to the club and still get home safely at night’ – Michael Blackson to Americans

Ghanaian American actor, Michael Blackson, has emphasized the extent of peace and safety Ghana is blessed with.

In a discussion on Drink Champs with Nore, Blackson established that the peace, safety, and freedom experienced in Ghana is totally out of the world.



He made these statements while stating possible reasons that prompted Meek Mill’s act of shooting a music video inside the Jubilee House earlier this year.



Michael Blackson said Meek Mill, perhaps ‘overdosed’ on the warmth, freedom, peace, and safety in the country.



“He probably felt at home. He felt he was home and that he could probably do whatever he wanted.



Trust me, In Ghana, let me tell you something. You go out, you go to the club and come back home at night time. In America, you might not make it home at night time. Ghana is peaceful, nothing happens to you. You go out and you make it home at night. There is no violence, nobody gets killed. There’s no shoot out. Nothing!” he told the host.

Michael Blackson, who was made to give an account of what transpired at the Jubilee House when Meek Mill visited told his friends,



“In Africa, our White Houses are a little bit more different. I think he shot a music video in the Jubilee House. I wasn’t there but I think what happened was he went in there and took some pictures and videos and later on used it for a music video. I don’t know how it happened but Ghana is a very strict country. There are certain things you’re not allowed to capture in their White House.”



