Entertainment

'In Jesus' name, I will have sex with my wife' - Brother Sammy makes a u-turn

Brother Sammy And Wife3.png Brother Sammy and wife

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Brother Sammy makes shocking revelations about his marriage

Brother Sammy and his wife solve their marital issues

Brother Sammy makes a U-turn after saying he won't sleep with his wife again

The self-acclaimed nation worshipper, Brother Sammy, has apologised to Ghanaians for saying he will never sleep with his wife again.

Speaking on Okay FM with Abeiku Santana, the gospel artiste said he was sorry for deceiving Ghanaians into believing he wouldn't sleep with his wife anymore but from henceforth he will.

“This is brother Sammy speaking Ghanaians, please forgive me. I was the same person who said I wouldn't put my manhood into my wife but I'm lying, in Jesus' name I will insert it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Brother Sammy had shared an agonizing ordeal from his marriage, on live television.

According to him on the March 19, 2022, edition of ‘United Showbiz’ on UTV, which was hosted by controversial comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, he made a very startling disclosure about the current phase of his marriage.

The artiste disclosed that his wife had an ectopic pregnancy and in order to save her life, they had to get rid of the foetus.

However, after his wife’s operation, his aides polluted his wife’s mind into believing he was involved in a cult which is why she lost their baby.

Brother Sammy's story was captured on various media platforms and this triggered his wife to come out with her version.

Speaking with Kofi Adomah on Kofi TV, Mrs Perpertual Opoku, the wife of the gospel artiste, rendered an unqualified apology to her husband.

She added that she was brainwashed by their house help to leave their marriage.

This move by the artiste’s wife, somehow resolved the erupting volcano in their marriage leaving the sleeping dogs to lie.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
