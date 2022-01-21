In search for a first Grammy win, Knii Lante is one of our best bet

Ghanaian Musician, Knii Lante

Source: Fredrick Kofi Dro, Contributor

From consistently releasing international standard songs accompanied with top-notch music videos, international collaborations to having a very attractive brand, multiple-award-winning musician Knii Lante is arguably the surest bet for the highly coveted Grammy Award Ghanaians have been longing for.

In the past few years, there have been unending discussions by both Ghanaian music fans and entertainment industry players as to how to ensure that Ghanaian musicians and their music can have the needed international appeal and possibly win the highly-coveted Grammy Awards.



With Rocky Dawuni coming the closest, earning his first nomination in 2015, and also in contention for Best Global Music Album at this year’s edition of the award scheme, Ghana music certainly can and should have won a Grammy award by now.



There have been many conversations about which musician(s) best fits and stand a good chance of bringing the trophy home to the motherland. Missing in most of these conversations is the name of the phenomenal songwriter and vocalist, Knii Lante! Ironically, the multiple award-winning singers happen to be one of if not our best bet for the Grammys.



With the Ghanaian Music Industry gaining a reputation of not promoting its best talents, it is no surprise that the highly gifted Knii Lante is sadly overlooked but now is the time for us to put our best foot(talents) forward. That is the only way Ghana music will win and take its rightful place on the global music stage.



Knii Lante processes more than just the ability to sing and make good music but also an attractive brand ready to connect to the right links and bodies.



Knii is known for releasing only close to perfect songs and albums has worked with great producers locally and internationally including Zapp Mallet, Dat Beatz God, Genius Selection, Dean Fraser and Mikie Bennett, and many others.

Knii Lante has over the years showcased his talent and abilities on chart-topping bangers.



Let’s take it back to a few years ago, Knii Lante went to Jamaica to work and fraternize with the best Jamaican producers and artistes with the most prominent result of that being his mega-hit single, ‘Baby Take Good Care’ which featured Queen Ifrica of Jamaica.



The award-winning collaboration had good music lovers in all of Ghana, Jamaica, and beyond spellbound. Baby Take Good Care’ is off his second studio album, True Feelings which was fully recorded in Jamaica.



Knii Lante was the first African artiste to sign with the Globally recognized and respected VP records.



In 2021, Knii Lante released ‘Boots Off’, arguably the biggest reggae song dropped last year with a very exciting music video to go with. He also dropped ‘This Thing’, an afrobeat song that talks about an explainable feeling of being loved.



Knii Lante is a sure bet and should be protected and supported by all Ghanaian music industry stakeholders to bring the Grammy home.