'In your case, you might not be lucky to survive the fire' – Beverly angrily jabs critics

• Beverly has angrily responded to public trolls and criticisms

• The actress bemoaned how she became a subject of mockery in the country



• She was criticized on social media after a GoFundMe fundraiser was created for her on social media



Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo, has lashed out at critics who ridiculed and mocked her after she was stricken with an unfortunate fire incident that consumed all her properties a week ago.



According to Beverly, she became the topic of discussion at various talk shows and a target for critics who incessantly dragged her on social media.



It can be recalled that scores of individuals on social media, vehemently stood against the decision to set up a GoFundMe account to financially support the actress.

Critics on social media were of the view that there are less privileged individuals in dire need of money to better themselves and not the actress.



Others also made reference to an old viral video in which Beverly blasted some individuals for labelling her broke at that time.



But Beverly who appears irritated after encountering such treatment which she described as ‘tormenting’ has issued a strong warning to her critics.



In an Instagram live which lasted for about 40 minutes, Beverly among other things said;



“For those who are against me. Sitting on radio and TV stations having discussions about me and calling me names. Those making ridicule out of my misfortune, you might not be lucky as I am. At least my kids and I were able to survive the fire. But if it happens to you, I pray you don’t survive it. Just because of numbers and profit, you want to run me down. I pity you. If you don’t put a stop to that, then I pity you.”

Beverly’s comments can be likened to popular Bible verse, 1Corinthians 10:12-13 which reads;



“Therefore let anyone who thinks that he stands take heed lest he fall. No temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man.”



Watch the video below:



