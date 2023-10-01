Incoming president Mahama must jail corrupt NPP officials! – Bullgod fumes

Lawrence Asiamah Hanson aka Bullgod

Bullgod has appealed to former president Joh Dramani Mahama to prosecute corrupt NPP government officials and discontinue the incessant trend of squandering the taxpayer’s money.

According to him, the country needs a leader who will dedicate his tenure to prosecuting the perpetrators of such acts.



In a discussion on United Showbiz, Bullgod said such rots have been prevalent within the current administration in particular and at this point, need not be overlooked.



“We need a leader. One leader has to just come and do four years and correct things. Look at how the government in power is spending our money anyhow. They spend our money and are left to go unpunished. I am appealing to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama. When he comes to power, he should prosecute these people. Because we cannot keep doing this forever. We waste money anyhow. What kind of foolish act is that?” he fumed.



Some of the panelists, including Socrates Safo and Evangelist Diana Asamoah, disagreed with Bullgod’s submission.



These individuals who are well-known as NPP sympathizers condemned him for projecting Mahama as the rightful candidate to pursue such a task.



“As for Mahama, he won’t come again,” Diana Asamoah said.

“We were all here when the Guinea fowl issue happened. Or have you forgotten? How can you even mention Mahama?’ Socrates also retorted.



Bullgod who seemed irritated by the many objections replied,



“Whether Mahama, Kennedy Agyapong, or whoever, these people need to be punished.”



