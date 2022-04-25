Indeed, I 'overdosed' on fame – Akuapem Poloo admits

Akuapem Poloo to ‘turn over a new leaf’

Remorsefully looking back at how she consistently engaged in all sorts of scandals for social media attention and ended up in jail in one of the instances, Rosemond Brown, A.K.A Akuapem Poloo, has admitted that she has indeed overdosed on fame.



Poloo has carved a controversial niche for herself ever since she rose to fame and without thinking about the negative implications, she turned social media into an operating space, feeding it with all kinds of scandals.



But after a thorough retrospection and learning the hard way from one of her antics, the popular Ghanaian socialite has admitted that she indeed goofed.



She said the joy and fulfillment accompanied by being talked about drove her into doing the unthinkable.

“Yes, I overdosed on the fame. I was happy being on the lips of everyone. I was happy being one of the most talked about. It was fame that drove me into taking that particular picture with my son which landed me in trouble,” she told Delay.



Asked whether she has drawn some lessons from all that has happened so far, Akuapem Poloo said;



“I’ve learnt a lot that anything at all can take you to jail and fame is something that if you don’t take care will land you where you don’t want to. If not for God’s grace, I don’t know where I’d have been. It has not been easy. My son whom I’m toiling for will one day see all the crazy stuff I have been through. He will be mocked with it at school, I don’t know if they’re even already doing that. What I did affected my family very much. Even though I survived it, a lot has changed in my life. I have learnt not to expose myself on social media again because it took me to jail. I’ve also learnt not to talk about people because talking about people can take you to jail,” she added.



Watch the video below:



