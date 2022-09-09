Independent is overrated, I want to be a housewife - Sista Afia

Sista Afia discloses she wants to be a housewife

Ghanaian songstress, Sista Afia, has thrilled fans with an answer she gave in an interview with GhanaWeb when she was asked if she would choose to be an independent woman or a housewife.

While speaking with Paula Amma Broni on Talkertainment, Sista Afia stated that she would want to be a housewife because being independent is overvalued by most people.



“Independent is overrated man. I need somebody to take care of me. I do work but I will go for housewife and go like ‘baby can I get some money,” she stated.



Meanwhile, in the same interview, Sista Afia stated that although she doesn't have a 'type of man' in mind, her dream man should be able to speak fluent English, have a high sense of fashion, and have some decent amount of money sitting in his bank account.



"I don't have a type. The only type I have is that baby, you have to come looking okay, presentable. You need to be able to speak good English. I'm taking you around the world so yeah.



"You also have to come in fully loaded. I mean, this girl is not gonna take care of herself (laughs)," she said.





ADA/BOG