Industry players have formed cartels to fight the system – Buddy RoRo

Buddy Roro

Sound engineer, Buddy RoRo born Roland Ackah has disclosed how some music industry players have formed cartels in order to favour them alone.

He told the host “Our industry is very big but we have people who normally form cartels and gangs just to fight the system to work for them alone.



“A lot of people have done it before and today they are nowhere to be found so anyone with such a mindset must desist from it.

He said in an interview on Property Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com that no single producer or musician can satisfy the collective musical needs of all Ghanaians.



Buddy RoRo continued “If you’re a producer, you can’t produce all our songs and if you’re an artiste you alone can’t do songs for of all us in Ghana.



“So if your colleague is going forward let’s allow them but to hijack the system to favour just your people is very bad”.