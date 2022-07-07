0
Ini Edo breaks silence after being accused of dating a married man

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has finally broken her silence after she was accused of being romantically involved with a married man.

The beautiful thespian, who is one of the very few non-controversial female celebrities, was recently linked to a married man who is alleged to be funding her lifestyle.

In a series of posts, an Instagram blogger, Cutie__juls, alleged that Ini Edo has amorous links with a wealthy married man who is the chairman of a private company in Abuja.

The blogger claimed that the actress and the said married man recently went on a vacation in France and also alleged that he’s one of those who sponsored her glamorous birthday party a while ago.

Well, moments after the allegation, the actress took to her Instagram stories to share a cryptic note.

“When you’re ugly on the outside and on the inside, you will get what’s coming,” she wrote in a terse post.

A while ago, Ini Edo welcomed a baby via surrogacy and said that she wants her child to live a private life.

She made this disclosure in an interview when she was asked if she would be flaunting her baby on social media like her other colleagues.

In response, the mother of one hinted that she won’t be unveiling her child’s face anytime soon because she wants to keep everything about her private for now.

See her post below:

