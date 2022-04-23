Ini Edo marks 40th birthday in style

Popular Nigerian actor, Ini Edo

Nollywood actress, Iniobong Edo Ekim, popularly known as Ini Edo, has released stunning pictures to celebrate her 40th birthday which falls on Saturday, April 23, 2022.



In what looked like a concept of a fairy tale princess, Ini rocked a long peach ball gown with white pearls used as a headband.



She posed beside some mirrors and white chandeliers inside a huge white mansion.

Ini shared the pictures with the caption;



"I possess the qualities needed to be extremely successful. Creative energy surges through me and leads me to new and brilliant ideas. Happiness is a choice. I base my happiness on my own accomplishments and blessings I’ve been given. My ability to conquer my challenges is limitless. My potential to succeed is infinite. My thoughts are filled with positivity and my love is plentiful with prosperity. Everything that is happening now is happening for my ultimate good. Though these times are difficult, there are only a short phase of life. I am conquering my fears. I am defeating it steadily each day. My life is just beginning because I am the apple of God’s Eyes. Happy birthday to me. BROWNSUGAR is 40 and unstoppable”.



The post which has close to 100,000 likes and 4,000 comments have been filled with birthday wishes from friends, colleagues and fans worldwide.



About five months ago in December 2021, Ini welcomed her first child, a daughter, through surrogacy.



She confirmed the development in an interview with a Nigerian blogger, Stella Dimokokorkus.

“Yes, I do have a daughter and I had her through surrogacy. The Eggs are mine and so genetically she's my blood...I chose this path to fulfil my dream of becoming a mother. I still have a good number of eggs frozen in case I decide to do surrogacy again or carry my baby myself, who knows."



“I opted for a donor for me and my baby's peace of mind. Another major reason I opted for a donor is because it scares me so much when I see banter and controversies between a mother and a father over a baby in public forums or when I see the man insisting, he wants his child if things don't work out between both parties. For me, it's the fear of what that would mean for the child. Ideally, it's marriage then children but we are not living in an ideal world,” she earlier established.



