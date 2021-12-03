Ini Edo welcomes first child at 39 years through surrogacy

Nigerian actress, Ini Edo

Following rumours of Nigerian actress Ini Edo reportedly welcoming her first child, she has confirmed the news, adding that she has a daughter.



According to Ini, she had her little girl through surrogacy.



“Yes I do have a daughter and I had her through surrogacy. The Eggs are mine and so genetically she's my blood...I chose this path to fulfil my dream of becoming a mother. I still have a good number of eggs frozen in case I decide to do surrogacy again or carry my baby myself, who knows,” the first-time mom told blogger, Stella Dimokokorkus.



Following the announcement, tons of congratulatory messages have poured in from friends and colleagues in the movie industry.

Touching on the father of his daughter, Ini Edo revealed that she settled for a sperm donor.



She intimated that her dreams of becoming a mother has finally been fufiled.



“I opted for a donor for me and my baby's peace of mind. Another major reason I opted for a donor is because it scares me so much when I see banter and controversies between a mother and a father over a baby in public forums or when I see the man insisting he wants his child if things don't work out between both parties. For me, it's the fear of what that would mean for the child. Ideally, it's marriage then children but we are not living in an ideal world.



"I am not someone who allows any situation to control me. I make lemonades out of lemons thrown my way and have no regrets. Life itself is so fragile and short to be striving for perfection. I am well and capable of taking care of my own child as I've been taking care of myself. I wanted a child and thank God for the options of surrogacy and donors."



She furthered: "It is an awesome feeling and experience and as I watch my daughter grow every day, I am in awe of the miracles that God has sent my way and I am so thankful.”