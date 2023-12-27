Insufficient investment in the creative sector has hindered its growth – Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia believes the country must prioritise the creative sector and realise its enormous potential.

According to the Vice President, who is also the presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), insufficient investment in the sector has hindered its growth.



He made the statements during a surprise visit to Akwaaba Village, where singer Asantewaa Aduonum is now aiming to break the world record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.



“What is clear to me is that talents exist. There is a massive amount of talent in the creative arts but I don’t think we invest sufficiently in the sector.



“I believe that the returns on the investment could be high for the country because we are looking at job creation, exchange earnings and so on. But I don’t think that we have done sufficient over the years and we have to pay attention to this sector,” he said.

He asked Ghanaians to continue supporting the singer.



“What Afua is trying to do is to break a world record and it is not very easy to do. So on a day like this [Christmas day] when everybody is spending time with their families, It could be very lonely and I think that as Ghanaians we should give her all the support and encouragement we can.



“So I think we should give her all the support so I thought I should stop by here and let her know that Ghana is behind her and she should go ahead and break the record.”



“I have been following and I think that she is doing great. I think that Wednesday we will be back here by the grace [of God] and we will be back here to break the record,” he added.