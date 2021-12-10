Insult me and leave my husband and children alone - Empress Gifty

Singer Empress Gifty and husband, Hopeson Adorye

Empress Gifty warns cyberbullies

Don't insult my husband and children, Empress Gifty



My critics are jealous of me, Empress Gifty



Gospel musician, Empress Gifty, appealed to the general public to desist from the habit of insulting and trolling members of his family whenever her issue surfaces in the media.



According to the award-winning singer, she gets emotional anytime critics attack her husband, Hopeson Adorye and children for whatsoever reason.



Empress has therefore warned haters to leave her family out of the insults targeted at her by a section of the public who seem displeased with her music and lifestyle.

"For me, I don't want you to get into my family thus my husband and children. That's all, you can insult me because I am the face of the brand but dont go beyond it.



"I get so emotional and don't know why they have to even add them to it because the name is Empress Gifty so attack Empress Gifty and leave my family alone," she said in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Hitz103.9FM.



Also, the 'Eye Woaa' crooner noted that people who complain about her makeup and outfits are just jealous because they don't have what she can afford.



"Most of the things they say, maybe they don't have it... either it is jealousy or it is beautiful and they just want to talk about it. Anything you are doing in the ministry and people don't talk about you and always praise you, then you have a problem. There is a question mark. So, this tells me I am doing something right and these people are talking about me.



"These people who are bashing me, they are the same people who go for the dress, the makeup artist that I use. They are the same people who go to places I buy my shoes. They love it, they don't know where to locate them and I make sure I give it to them and they go for it," she added.