Insults affects us, we are also human - Stonebwoy admits

Sat, 14 May 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Stonebwoy, a dancehall singer, has voiced his unhappiness with how certain Ghanaians use social media to drag entertainers, expecting them to appear tough and be subjected to mental torture simply because they are celebrities.

In an interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty, the ‘Sobolo’ hitmaker stated that most of his fans are very constructive when it comes to criticism but some fans of other musicians will always aim at dragging others unnecessarily within the digital space.

He said that some social media users take things too personally, attacking the troll personally rather than generalizing his or her remarks and turning them into constructive criticism for the benefit of all parties concerned.

Stonebwoy also stated that the notion that celebrities should become accustomed to insults and trolls should be dispelled, as they might have a mental impact on them because they are human and easily shattered.

During the interview he said; “Generally, we should understand that these things affect people a lot, they are not things we are supposed to be used to, it is not natural to be used to insults that people would say you are an artiste so you should be used to insults, come on we are humans.”

