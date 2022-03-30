0
Interesting comments celebrities passed during Ghana’s game against Nigeria

Manifest Aba Sark.png M.anifest, Nana Aba, Sarkodie

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana qualifies for World Cup

Thomas Partey scores in game against Nigeria

Celebrities react to Ghana's qualification to the World Cup

Although some Ghanaians were optimistic that Ghana would triumph over Nigeria and qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar, in November, some were sitting on tenterhooks as the Black Stars clashed with Super Green Eagles at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Tuesday.

From the start of the game through to when Moroccan referee Redouane Jiyed blew the final whistle, some Ghanaians, including celebrities, run commentaries. These commentaries were either fueled by emotions, tactical decisions or aimed at cracking ribs as the tension that punctuated the game called for some comic relief.

While rapper M.anifest's post showed he was unhappy about some decisions the referee took, Sarkodie's showed he had placed calls to Prophet Obinim and Rev. Obofour to pray for the Ghanaian team so victory would be assured.

Ghana became the first African country to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The country’s senior soccer team held Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in Abuja and qualified on the away goals rule having secured a goalless draw in the first leg.

Nigeria conceded a goal in the tenth minute following a ferocious strike from captain Thomas Partey. Nigeria, however, equalized in the twelfth minute when William Trost-Ekong converted a penalty after Ademola Lookman was fouled.

Although the referee based his decision on the VAR, some argued that it was a very soft penalty.

Though the goals came early in the first half of the game, Ghana was able to defend till full-time, booking its place in the tournament.

Here are some commentaries.















