0
Menu
Entertainment

Interesting videos from Arise Ghana demo that could make your day

Arise Ghana.jpeg Arise Ghana Demonstration

Thu, 30 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pressure group, Arise Ghana from Tuesday, 28 June through to Wednesday, 29 June 2022 organized a demonstration to protest against the high cost of living in Ghana.

Although the event was meant to be a peaceful protest, Day 1 was stained by a clash between personnel of the Ghana Police Service and members of Arise Ghana.

The unfortunate situation led to the arrest of at least 29 demonstrators. 12 police officers were injured and an undocumented number of protesters also sustained various levels of injuries.

According to a statement from the Ghana Police Service, the commotion begun when protestors pelted police officers and police vehicles with stones unprovoked.

This the police said informed their decision to use teargas canisters, and water cannons to disperse the crowd. Their narrative has, however, seen a contradiction from the protestors.

The demonstration was not only characterized by gloomy events. Typical of every protest in the country, some participants served as comic reliefs.

The mannerism, utterances and attitude of some persons who joined the protest did not suggest they were agitated, rather, they were present to make merry. Some have also gone viral following their interactions with the media.

Here are some interesting footages from the event that would make your day.





Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition.

Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



EAN/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Armed robbers steal gold worth US$350,000 from mining company
Nobody should ask me about Adwoa Safo again – Ken Agyapong warns
Arise Ghana demo: Sammy Gyamfi leads chants invoking death on Akufo-Addo
Kweku Baako reveals what will make him return to the streets
Minister shocked as 368 acres of government land is stolen at Medie
Hundreds take over the streets on day 2 of Arise Ghana protests
Hundreds take over the streets on day 2 of Arise Ghana protests
Government has already decided to go to the IMF – Captain Smart alleges
One person arrested for possessing a sidearm at Arise Ghana Demo
Beverly Afaglo gives a breakdown of how much Jackie Appiah earns per movie