International award schemes post Sarkodie, reason remains a mystery

Sarkodie Laugh 22.png Sardokie trends on social media

Mon, 22 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sarkodie on Sunday, August 21, 2022, got many people asking so many questions as to why he was trending on social media.

However, the news circulating on Twitter has it that the rapper's video was posted on all three Black Entertainment Television Awards accounts, BET Music, BET and Hip Hop Awards.

The video of the ‘Adonai’ hitmaker was an old footage of his acceptance speech after he won the 2019 Best International Flow Award at the BET Awards.

All three official handles by the international award scheme captioned their posts, “???????? has entered the building! @sarkodie is always putting on for his culture and has them to prove it! #BET #HipHopAwards #SlaySunday.”

With this new development, some social media users have speculated that the rapper may be performing at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards event.

The awards ceremony will take place next month, September 30, with the broadcast premiere airing Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.

The rapper is currently in America and it has been speculated that he is there to shoot a music video for a song amidst other undisclosed plans.

Taking a look at his Instagram account, he was captured with a team including some women who were posing for the camera, what the ongoing shoot is for, remains anonymous until the rapper informs his fans.

As and when he does, it will be reported.







ADA/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
