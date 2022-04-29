1
International record label DefJam hints of possible partnership with Stonebwoy

Fri, 29 Apr 2022 Source: Cedric Kekeli, Contributor

DefJam Recordings has teased a possible partnership with Stonebwoy. In an encrypted social media announcement, the American multinational record label owned by the Universal Music Group posted a flyer of the Ghanaian music phenom and said: "Africa, we’ve got news for you."

Though the type of collaboration has not been confirmed, the news has generated a lot of conversation on the internet, with social media and a section of the media anticipating the partnership will mark the beginning of an expansive, long-term multi-album deal that will affirm his position as the music industry's most prominent and influential talent today, especially when he has announced some unreleased projects.

According to speculations, he will collaborate with DefJam Recordings on a variety of projects, including new music, live entertainment shows, television and streaming programs, and brand deals.

He is expected to release his debut single under this new partnership in the coming days and an album that reportedly drop later this year.

Stonebwoy's eminent global career has made him one of the most popular and distinguishable voices in Africa and around the world, making him an influential figure of the Ghanaian musical landscape.

Since his debut in 2009, he has had a stellar music career, releasing four magnificent albums and garnering outstanding physical and digital sales, with many hit songs throughout Africa.

