Intimacy should never be priority in a fresh relationship - Woman advises

Couple Intimate New Get to know each other better before getting into intimacy

Thu, 14 Apr 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Gloria Dede Tawiah, a professional and registered nurse, has educated on how people can have healthy relationships with the opposite sex.

In an interview on eTV Ghana’s award-winning Girl Vibes show, she noted that the best marriages stem from great friendships, hence, it is important to get to know someone before starting a relationship.

She mentioned that when friendships are kept pure and sex-free, they usually become tenacious.

“If you meet a person and you don’t get intimate, it can keep a pure friendship until you feel the person has gotten to know you enough to start a relationship.”

“If from the scratch, you get intimate with the person, you’ve already spoilt whatever relationship you could have built,” she said.

She also urged people to make it a point to have ‘pure’ friendships and get to know each other better before getting into intimacy.

