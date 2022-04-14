Intimacy should never be priority in a fresh relationship - Woman advises

Get to know each other better before getting into intimacy

Gloria Dede Tawiah, a professional and registered nurse, has educated on how people can have healthy relationships with the opposite sex.

In an interview on eTV Ghana’s award-winning Girl Vibes show, she noted that the best marriages stem from great friendships, hence, it is important to get to know someone before starting a relationship.



She mentioned that when friendships are kept pure and sex-free, they usually become tenacious.



“If you meet a person and you don’t get intimate, it can keep a pure friendship until you feel the person has gotten to know you enough to start a relationship.”