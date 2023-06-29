Introducing Britney Cooke: The 15-year-old to represent UK at Miss Teen Tourism World 2023

Britney Barry Cooke

With a strong belief in embracing diverse cultures, Britney Barry Cooke takes delight in engaging in conversations that foster unity and understanding among.

The subject of culture and heritage, the resolve to showcase her talent to the world, among others, have informed the decision of the 15-year-old, born on February 26, 2008, to partake in the Miss Teen Tourism World 2023, expected to be held in Ghana from August 1 to 20, 2023.



Britney Cooke is a student of British International School Ghana with Literature and Sociology as her academic focus due to her intense interest in criminal law and criminal psychology.



“I chose to select subjects such as Literature and Sociology as I hope to pursue a career in criminal law and criminal psychology,” she says while trumpeting her desire to foster cross-cultural understanding. “I believe that we as humanity are very segregated and know barely anything about other aspects of cultures which may help benefit us in numerous ways.”



Britney has a charisma that makes her stand out even if she may at first glance seem to be a quiet person. She is able to convey her vibrant personality and win the admiration of her peers via her participation in extracurricular activities like poetry and the debate team, where she articulates her opinions with skill.

As she puts it, “I see myself as a bold and charismatic person. Although I may come off as the quiet type, I always seem to have a lot on my mind.”



As Britney prepares to represent the UK at Miss Teen Tourism World 2023, she embodies the attitude of a young person who supports cultural fusion.



Britney Cooke is poised to enthrall the audience and motivate a new generation to value and cherish the diverse fabric of cultures throughout the world with her singular vision and unyielding resolve.