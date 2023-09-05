Invest $20 million in Ghanaian musicians – Guru pleads with government

Ghanaian musician, Guru

Rapper and Real Estate Developer, Guru, has stated that Ghanaian musicians can attain higher heights just like their Nigerian counterparts if given the needed support.

He said Ghanaians are also capable of gaining international recognition and making strides in the industry should the government pump in $20 million as seed money for their projects.



“You just budget for 20 million for twenty artistes, give them one year, and after coming back for auditing for them to prove how the money was used.



“You just try for once. When you go for a loan of 200 million just take 10 million out of it and see what they can do”, he stated.

Guru further stated that with such an investment, he can feature the likes of Kanye West, Drake, and so on.



The “Enye Nwanwa” hitmaker disclosed that investing in musicians is key, adding that, while musicians including himself struggle to promote their songs with the little budget they have, others in neighboring countries are given millions of dollars to promote theirs.