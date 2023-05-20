1
Menu
Entertainment

Invest in Chioma, build her a world-class restaurant – Davido told

Davido Chioma Wedding 2s.png Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland

Sat, 20 May 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has challenged popular Afrobeat singer Davido to invest in his wife, Chioma.

Speaking on the type of investment suitable for his wife, Uche advised Davido to make Chioma a global brand for cooking.

The actor who described Davido as one of the biggest African singers said he is capable of building his wife a World class restaurant.

He wrote; “Dear David, my Chioma is now your wife, invest in her career by building her a World class restaurant in Lagos with a Branch in the UK. It is long overdue, you are one of the Biggest African singers.

“Why CHIOMA no fit be the Biggest CHEF in Africa? If you open a Magnificent Restaurant for her in Lagos, fly your Friends, Chris Brown, and other American stars to Lagos just to eat at her Restaurant.

“Please, why doesn’t she make an International headline as Africa’s biggest Chef? You already have a Global brand, why don’t you make my CHIOM CHIOM a Global brand for Cooking too?”

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Effah Dartey slams former Chief Justice
Anas steps down from testifying against Kwesi Nyantakyi
NPP Primaries: Nyaho-Tamakloe ‘disqualifies’ Alan Kyerematen
Organize a send-off for Ken Ofori-Atta - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to president
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan
Akufo-Addo visits Ghanaian troops on peacekeeping operations
Sam George dares Tema High Court judge
Barker-Vormawor reacts to man remanded for insulting Akufo-Addo
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name