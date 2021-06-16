Invest in activities like sky diving, hot air balloons and not ‘Tourism drives’ – John Dumelo tells GTA

Ghanaian actor cum politician, John Dumelo

•The Tourism Industry has launched the Domestic Tourism Drive in Accra



Ghanaian actor cum politician, John Setor Dumelo, has called on the Ministry of Tourism and its associate agencies to invest in new tourist sites.



His comments come after the Director of Corp. at the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Jones Aruna Nelson, stated that the Domestic Tourism Drive launched by his outfit is aimed at ensuring that Ghanaians make conscious efforts to travel around the country.



It can be recalled that Mr. Nelson said that this project is exceptionally laudable because many Ghanaians do not add travel when planning activities.

But in a tweet, Mr. Dumelo registered his displeasure about the Tourism minister’s initiative.



“What are we doing to invest in new Tourism sites? We can’t keep going to Cape Coast Castle and Wli falls. Is there a plan to invest in new Tourism activities like sky diving, hot air balloons, zip lines etc,”



