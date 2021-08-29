Invest in comedians – Clemento Suarez to Corporate Ghana

Ghanaian comic actor, Clemento Suarez

Ghanaian comic actor, Clemento Suarez, has called on corporate entities to invest more in comedians as he believes they deserve more mileage and attention than they are receiving now.

Interviewed on Happy FM’s Ayekoo After-Drive Show, he said, “I expect corporate entities to start signing some comedians for ambassadorial duties. It’ll be nice to see comedians on billboards. So far, I’ve only seen about two or three comedians on big billboards and that is Lawyer Nti and Foster Romanus”.



Clemento lamented that if he is to count, he will count up to at least twenty Ghanaian comedians and although these people work very hard, they are not rich and as a matter of fact, only about four Ghanaian comedians have cars.

“We have about twenty comedians in Ghana but only about four of them have cars so when we go for programmes, imagine after killing a show then our comedians are going to fight for troskis together with the guests. It’s not nice so if the corporate entities invest more in comedians, then such eyesores can be avoided”, he said.



He suggested that even if the corporate entities are not willing to sign comedians on ambassadorial deals, at least supporting them for instance with GHC20,000 when they play individual shows will go a long way.